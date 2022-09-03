Expand / Collapse search
NASA delays Artemis I moon rocket launch several weeks after hydrogen leak

By Sarah Rumpf | Fox News
A second attempt at launching the Artemis I moon rocket was pushed back after NASA failed to plug a fuel leak discovered during tanking. This is the second time in five days that technical issues have kept the spacecraft on the launchpad.

NASA'S JAMES WEBB RELEASES FIRST DIRECT IMAGE OF A PLANET OUTSIDE OUR SOLAR SYSTEM

    NASA's new moon rocket is illuminated by xenon lights as she sits on Launch Pad 39-B hours ahead of a planned launch at the Kennedy Space Center Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022, in Cape Canaveral, Fla. This is scheduled to be the first flight of NASA's 21st-century moon-exploration program, named Artemis after Apollo's mythological twin sister.  (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)

    NASA's Space Launch System Rocket and Orion spacecraft is for the Artemis I mission is stationed at the launchpad.  (NASA)

    Photographers place remote cameras near the Artemis 1 rocket as she stands on Launch Pad 39-B at the Kennedy Space Center, Friday, Aug. 26, 2022, in Cape Canaveral, Fla.  (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)

    The new NASA moon rocket is seen on Launch Pad 39-B at the Kennedy Space Center, Saturday, Aug. 27, 2022, in Cape Canaveral, Fla.  (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)

The space agency's attempt for a rescheduled launch of the crewless capsule on Saturday afternoon was first delayed at about 9 a.m. as engineers began attempting to fix a hydrogen fuel leak in the engine section at the rocket's bottom. NASA officially stopped the Saturday liftoff at about 11:20 a.m.

Engineers first attempted to fix the hydrogen leak by warming the connector and chilling it with cold fuel to stop the leak. After the first attempt was not successful, they tried to repressurize the leak with helium. 

ARTEMIS MOON LAUNCH: AMERICANS WEIGH IN ON WHETHER NASA PROGRAM IS WORTH $93B COST

NASA said during a press conference on Saturday afternoon that Artemis I would not be launching before the period ends, which is through September 8. There is another launch period in September if engineers are able to fix he leak without moving the massive rocket to the Vehicle Assembly Building for additional work. There is also another launch period in October that NASA may choose.

