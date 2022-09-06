Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

NASA
Published

James Webb telescope captures 'Cosmic Tarantula' in stunning new image

The nebula is named for its resemblance to a burrowing tarantula's home

By Paul Best | Fox News
close
Webb Space Telescope allows us to 'look into the past': Theoretical physicist Video

Webb Space Telescope allows us to 'look into the past': Theoretical physicist

Theoretical physicist Dr. Michio Kaku explains the significance of new images provided by NASA's Webb Space Telescope on 'Sunday Night in America.'

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

NASA released the latest image from its James Webb Space Telescope on Tuesday, showing tens of thousands of young stars in a stellar nursery dubbed the "Cosmic Tarantula."

The nebula, located 161,000 light-years away, is the largest star-forming region of all galaxies close to the Milky Way. 

Radiation from young stars, which glow pale blue, has hollowed out a cavity in the nebula that can be seen in the center of the image. 

NASA released an image of a ‘Cosmic Tarantula’ captured with the James Webb Space Telescope's Near-Infrared Camera. 

NASA released an image of a ‘Cosmic Tarantula’ captured with the James Webb Space Telescope's Near-Infrared Camera.  (NASA, ESA, CSA, STScI, Webb ERO Production Team)

"Only the densest surrounding areas of the nebula resist erosion by these stars’ powerful stellar winds, forming pillars that appear to point back toward the cluster," NASA explained. "These pillars contain forming protostars, which will eventually emerge from their dusty cocoons and take their turn shaping the nebula."

NASA RELEASES JAMES WEBB SPACE TELESCOPE IMAGE OF PHANTOM GALAXY

Astronomers have long studied the Tarantula Nebula, which got its namesake due to its resemblance to a burrowing tarantula's home, but Webb's Near-Infrared Camera brought it into clearer focus than ever before. 

  • 65426 b
    Image 1 of 2

    A photo of exoplanet 65426 b released by NASA.  (NASA)

  • Phantom Galaxy
    Image 2 of 2

    This image from the James Webb Space Telescope shows the heart of M74, otherwise known as the Phantom Galaxy.  (ESA/Webb, NASA & CSA, J. Lee and the PHANGS-JWST Team)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

It's the latest revelation about the universe revealed by Webb, which is orbiting 1 million miles from Earth. 

The telescope can capture infrared radiation to get a new view of planets, stars and galaxies, as well as the first-ever direct image of a planet outside our solar system

Paul Best is a reporter for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to Paul.best@fox.com and on Twitter: @KincaidBest. 