AP boss defends firing of pro-Palestinian writer despite employee backlash: She put our credibility 'at stake'

Associated Press managing editor Brian Carovillano defended the outlet's firing of its recently hired news associate Emily Wilder on Sunday, telling CNN's Brian Stelter that her social media activity put the AP's credibility "at stake."

"It’s really important that we maintain our credibility on these stories, and journalist safety is at stake and the AP’s credibility is at stake," Carovillano said during an appearance on CNN's "Reliable Sources" over the weekend.

ASSOCIATED PRESS STAFFERS ‘STRONGLY DISAPPROVE’ HANDLING OF EMILY WILDER, DEMAND CLARITY OVER HER FIRING

Wilder was fired earlier this month after a college Republican group drew attention to her past activism on Twitter and her involvement with Students for Justice in Palestine. The group referred to Wilder as an "anti-Israel agitator" for protesting Birthright, a Jewish student travel program to Israel . She called the program "nothing more than ethnic nationalist propaganda" and accused Israel of engaging in "the ethnic cleansing and displacement of Palestinians in Palestine."

More than 100 AP staffers had signed an open letter slamming the company's firing of Wilder and demanded answers. AP senior executives reportedly acknowledged to staff that "mistakes" were made in the firing process, but ultimately stood by their decision to let her go.

"It was a difficult decision, it was not an easy decision, and it was not a personal decision, and we wish her all the best," Carovillano explained, calling the decision a "unanimous" one.

AP BOSSES ADMIT ‘MISTAKES’ WERE MADE IN FIRING OF EMILY WILDER: REPORT

Stelter said some would accuse Carovillano of "caving" to a "conservative outrage campaign."

Carovillano fiercely rejected the assertion before firing back, "We take care of our people."

