AOC fundraises on GQ cover story, knocks conservative critics: Performance is an 'important tool for progress'

The campaign of Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., is raising money over the uproar from her critics following her appearance on the cover of GQ magazine.

"Alexandria just became the first female politician to be on the cover of GQ," the campaign began its fundraising email on Friday.

The email includes an image from Ocasio-Cortez's Instagram story showing her GQ cover alongside Presidents John F. Kennedy, Lyndon B. Johnson and Barack Obama, which hyperlinks to her ActBlue donation page.

"GQ is an influential mens magazine, and Alexandria took the opportunity to call on men to step up in the fight for abortion rights," Team AOC wrote. "Of course, conservative commentators were quick to critique. But, as Alexandria responded on Instagram, people who label important cultural conversations as ‘performative’ or attention-seeking usually don't want these conversations to have in the first place."

The campaign then defended the concept of a "performance" as an "important tool for progress" in history, citing acts of civil disobedience and famed writer James Baldwin's 1969 appearance on "The Dick Cavett Show" where he discussed racism

"Progress happens in culture. In fact, politics often happens in culture first and then expands," the AOC campaign wrote before inviting email recipients to read the GQ article.

During her interview, Ocasio-Cortez said that "so many" Americans "deeply and unconsciously, as well as consciously… hate women." She advocated for unlimited access to abortion and argued that Democrats must perform well in the midterm elections in order to combat "the very real threat of fascism."

The "Squad" member went even further, predicting she will not become president because, in her view, Americans "hate women."

She also fretted that even if she became president, "there are still plenty of limitations" she would face, like the Senate and the Supreme Court, which critics pointed out form the three co-equal branches of government.

"It’s tough, it’s really tough," Ocasio-Cortez said about the White House hypothetical.

Ocasio-Cortez's name has been repeatedly floated as a potential standard-bearer for Democrats in the 2024 presidential election, particularly if President Biden chooses not to run for re-election.

Another high-profile progressive who the base may turn to is Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., who ran against Biden in 2020 and against Hillary Clinton in 2016.