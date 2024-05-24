AOC blasted by New Yorkers at Trump rally: 'She needs to stay out of the Bronx'

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez came under fire by New Yorkers attending former President Trump's South Bronx rally after the "Squad" member criticized the event as "trick" that would be attended by many "out-of-towners."

But "Jesse Watters Primetime" spotlighted a number of attendees, all self-proclaimed locals, who rejected AOC’s agenda and said nothing has changed since she was elected.

"You need to tell her that she needs to stay out of the Bronx because look at all the people around. Everybody’s here for Trump," one unidentified man said.

TRUMP VOWS TO ‘SAVE’ DEEP-BLUE NEW YORK CITY IN MASSIVE, HISTORIC BRONX RALLY

As for her impact, one woman said the Democratic socialist representative has "done nothing" to help the community.

Another woman, alternatively, urged AOC to visit and see firsthand the hardships facing their neighborhood.

"Let her come to the Bronx, and let her come among us people that struggle. She doesn't even know what struggle is," she said.

The Bronx borough of New York City voted more than 80% for President Biden in the 2020 presidential election. But after four years of the Democrat’s presidency, some residents have made it clear they’re ready for change.

Trump’s Thursday night rally drew a larger-than-expected crowd of more than 25,000 people, as he dubbed the event a "love fest" in his speech.

Attendees, who waited in the rain for the former president’s arrival, responded with cheers and applause when Trump declared: "We love you."

CNN REPORTER STRUCK BY SIZE OF PRO-TRUMP RALLY IN ‘ONE OF THE BLUEST COUNTIES IN THE ENTIRE COUNTRY’

Fox News spoke with a number of attendees who all expressed support for Trump for various reasons. The common thread, however, was a need to return to life under a Trump presidency.

One unidentified man praised Trump for being "for the people."

Another said "everything was under control" until Biden took office.

"We had low inflation, we had gas under a buck-eighty," he added.

Bronx residents repeatedly voiced concerns about money and "extreme" prices, as well as crime, immigration and housing.

Biden, many agreed, has not addressed any of the key issues plaguing New York City and minority communities.

"He's done nothing but say ‘you ain't Black,’" one woman said. "I guess I’ll say ‘I ain’t Black’ because I’m not voting for him."

"I’m absolutely Black, and I support Trump," a man said.

Host Jesse Watters noted that the former president spent more than an hour addressing those voters’ very concerns.

"Biden is not getting the job done for the Bronx," Trump said. "The minute crooked Joe Biden shuffles out the door, I will rapidly rebuild the greatest economy in the history of the world."

TRUMP SAYS HE CAN WIN NY AFTER HISTORIC BRONX RALLY: 2016 WAS ‘NOTHING COMPARED TO WHAT’S COMING NOW'

Some attendees identified as Democrats but said they plan to vote for Trump in the upcoming election, saying it’s time for change.

Cherie Corso, a New York voter who worked on the 2016 Trump campaign, said Trump addressed all the key issues during his speech and was "loved" by everyone.

"He was on fire," Corso told "Fox & Friends First" Friday.

"The Trump train has left the station. I am telling you, Trump is going to win. Look, he's bombastic. He's loud. There's a lot of things we don't like about him personally, but he's a man that will get the job done."

