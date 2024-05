Join Fox News for access to this content You have reached your maximum number of articles. Log in or create an account FREE of charge to continue reading. Please enter a valid email address.

"Fox & Friends Weekend" co-host Rachel Campos-Duffy spoke with South Bronx residents ahead of former President Trump's visit to the area, as New Yorkers expressed frustration with the state of the nation under President Biden's leadership.

As Campos-Duffy toured the neighborhood, residents described Trump on "Fox & Friends" as being for the "little man" and that the former president has shown a lot of respect to the Bronx by visiting.

"Senior citizens cannot walk down the street. Our children are being killed. When you go to a grocery store, you can't even buy anything anymore," said Rev. Ruben Diaz Sr., president of New York's Hispanic Clergy Association.

"I’m a Democrat. All my life I've been a Democrat, but Democrats have used us and abused us, they think that they own us. Donald Trump is giving us an opportunity."

Another resident explained that Trump is showing a lot of respect to the Bronx by visiting despite it being a Democratic stronghold.

Another voter told Campos-Duffy that Republicans should be aware that just because voters are registered as Democrats, not all are voting for Democrat candidates.

"I happen to be one of those Democrats that hasn't voted Democrat since the age of Ronald Reagan."

In a major throwdown to Democrats, former President Trump will host a campaign rally in the Bronx on Thursday as he sets his sights on flipping the Empire State red this November, a situation that would have been unfathomable in 2021 when he departed the White House.

Trump’s campaign announced Friday night that Thursday’s rally will take place at 6 p.m. in Crotona Park, a 127-acre public park just blocks away from the boundary line of Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’s district. The New York Post reports that the campaign has a permit to fit 3,500 people into the space.

The move comes on the heels of a record-breaking Trump rally that brought up to 100,000 supporters together in the Democratic stronghold of New Jersey last week.

"Everyone needs help. People need housing. Instead of giving migrants and everybody that's coming from other countries help, we're here. We're Americans. Give us some help," one resident said, predicting Trump will be welcomed with "open arms."

Another resident expressed his gratitude, explaining that he'd thank Trump for what he did as president if he had the opportunity to meet him.

A resident told Campos-Duffy that the reception of his visit will likely be mixed, but said that Trump is a better option than re-electing Biden.

"I can tell you that the Bronx has been through many changes, everything was getting back on track, and now everything is falling apart again."

The same resident offered advice to Trump ahead of his visit: "Just let us know exactly what you're going to do for everyone. Not just the Hispanic community, not just the Black and the minority communities, but for America. Because when America succeeds, we all succeed."

"Black people and Hispanic people are very happy about him coming here, and they want to see the options, and they want to see Democrats step their game up. Republicans have an opportunity here that they can't let go," said a resident.

Fox News' Michael Dorgan contributed to this report.