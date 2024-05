Join Fox News for access to this content You have reached your maximum number of articles. Log in or create an account FREE of charge to continue reading. Please enter a valid email address.

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez , D-N.Y., put former President Trump on blast, alleging that he would enable foreign energy producers to "price gouge" if he wins re-election.

In an interview on Spectrum News NY1 on Thursday, Ocasio-Cortez reacted to Trump's upcoming rally near her district and potential messaging the former president may use to appeal to the working-class borough.

"I suspect there's going to be a lot of out-of-towners there," the Democratic representative said. "And listen, we have a big, diverse city, I'm sure someone will be showing up supportive."

Ocasio-Cortez turned the conversation to gas prices, warning voters that Trump would raise prices by enabling foreign energy producers to "price gouge."

"But even on the economic point, we just saw that the former president met with oil executives last week saying, hey, you give me $1 billion, and I'll make sure that you get the policies that are favorable to raising gas prices and making sure that a lot of these companies continue to price gouge without proper oversight or regulation," Ocasio-Cortez said.

"And so the idea that we'd be bringing those down when he's cashing in for those same folks that are bringing those prices up, I think is a little bit suspect," she added.

Sticker Shock at the Pump

AOC's words of warning came after AAA announced last week that gas prices were over 50% higher than when Biden was inaugurated.

The national average for a gallon of gas was nearly $3.62, up from $2.39 on Jan. 20, 2021, when the president was sworn in. Gas prices for part of 2022 - a year after Biden took office- were double what they were when he was sworn in. According to AAA, the highest recorded average price for unleaded gas in the U.S. was on June 14, 2022, when a gallon cost consumers $5.016.

Nationwide, gas prices currently sit at approximately $3.62 per gallon, according to statistics from AAA.

The latest Fox News survey found that over 8 in 10 (84%) voters say gas prices are a problem for their family.

That includes nearly half -- 49% -- who say they are a "major" problem. While that’s the same as last year (49% major problem), it’s down from 67% who said the same in 2022.

Those most likely to feel the pain at the pump are Republicans (92% a problem), Hispanic voters, rural voters, voters under age 30, women (88% each), and independents (85%). Democrats and voters ages 65 and over (76% each) are less likely to say gas prices are a problem.

Inflation has cooled from a 40-year high of 9.1% in June 2022, but has remained persistent, with prices climbing 3.5% year-over-year in March, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics. The national average for a gallon of gas has also dropped from its June 2022 peak when it surpassed $5, but that's been rising steadily since March, according to AAA.

The sticker shock at the pump should soften after the White House announced on Tuesday the release of over 1 million barrels of gasoline from the Northeast Gasoline Supply Reserve.

"The Biden-Harris administration is laser-focused on lowering prices at the pump for American families, especially as drivers hit the road for summer driving season,″ Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm said in a statement.

Oil will be pumped from storage facilities in New Jersey and Maine, releasing 100,000 barrels at a time.

Officials say the staggered release will ensure competitive pricing and effective delivery to retailers ahead of the summer holiday season.

