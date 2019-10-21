AOC blasted by GOP challenger for rally with Bernie Sanders near site of nixed Amazon headquarters

A Republican challenger to Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., called out the freshman lawmaker Monday for appearing at a rally with Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., right near where an Amazon headquarters would have been built.

"They did this with 25,000 people, we heard, but omitted the fact that they killed 25,000 jobs by killing the Amazon deal right there in that part of town," said Scherie Murray on "Fox & Friends," adding that "good-paying jobs" were lost for the people of Queens and the Bronx whom Ocasio-Cortez represents.

Murray said she's running for Congress because she believes the socialism supported by Sanders and Ocasio-Cortez is "dangerous to America."

OCASIO-CORTEZ, OMAR, TLAIB TO ENDORSE BERNIE SANDERS

PELOSI ANNOUNCES HOUSE WON'T VOTE NOW ON WHETHER TO BEGIN IMPEACHMENT INQUIRY

Ocasio-Cortez endorsed Sanders for the 2020 presidential nomination Saturday, saying his 2016 presidential bid “fundamentally changed” U.S. politics -- as the 78-year-old lawmaker spoke at his first campaign rally since heart surgery earlier this month.

Ocasio-Cortez, who has quickly become one of the most prominent left-wing House lawmakers since taking office in January, backed Sanders formally at the rally in Long Island City. She credited Sanders with having inspired her to embark on her own long-shot political bid, in which she ousted longtime Rep. Joe Crowley last year.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"It wasn't until I heard of a man by the name of Bernie Sanders that I began to question and assert and recognize my inherent value as a human being that deserves health care, housing, education and a living wage,” she said.

Murray, however, said Ocasio-Cortez and Sanders are pushing policies that will "keep government's hands in the pockets of everyday Americans."

"We have to put a stop to this far-left socialist movement that is going to ruin America."

Amazon announced in February it was turning back on its plans to build a second headquarters in New York City. The move came after backlash from lawmakers, notably Ocasio-Cortez, over proposed tax breaks for the corporation. The project had the support of New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio and New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, both Democrats.

The New York Daily News editorial board ripped AOC over the weekend for "celebrating at the scene of the crime" with Sanders.