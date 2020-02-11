Expand / Collapse search
Justin Haskins blasts AOC and Bernie Sanders: Young people now think socialism is 'charity'

By Joshua Nelson | Fox News
Heartland Institute editor-in-chief Justin Haskins, author of 'Socialism Is Evil,' joins 'Fox &amp; Friends' as New Hampshire voters head to the polls for the first-in-the-nation primary.

While the campaign of Democratic socialist Sen. Bernie Sanders', I-Vt., builds momentum ahead of the New Hampshire primary, Heartland Institute’s Justin Haskins said on Tuesday that it is “terrifying” that many “young people” believe socialism is a “good idea.”

“This idea that socialism is basically a form of charity rather than what it really is -- it’s all about force, control, and manipulation,” Haskins, the author of "Socialism is Evil," told “Fox & Friends.”

Haskins explained further that socialism is “deeply immoral” because, at its core, it prioritizes the collective over the individual.

NEW HAMPSHIRE PRIMARY VOTING KICKS OFF, WITH SANDERS AND BUTTIGIEG LOCKED IN FIERCE BATTLE

“Every decision gets made by the collective, that means the individual doesn’t matter. So, your religious beliefs whether you’re a minority, all those things gets tossed out the window and whatever the majority wants, the majority gets and if that means you lose your liberty, too bad for you," he told the hosts.

GOP operative says Democratic frontrunners Sanders, Buttigieg is 'dream scenario' for President TrumpVideo

In a Fox News op-ed, Haskins wrote that Sanders and one of his top supporters, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, say "the only way to end poverty in America is to destroy the economic system that made the U.S. the most powerful and prosperous country on Earth and the land of opportunity." He argued that their claims are dangerous and ignore "economics, history and reality.”

Haskins pushed back on Sanders’ reference to Scandinavian countries as ideal examples of socialist countries, claiming that they are not a “socialist economy” and rather have certain industries that are socialized just like the United States.

Haskins also said that Sanders’ socialism campaign would not be a viable matchup against President Trump in the midwest and Florida, which has a large number of immigrants from Venezuela and Cuba, countries whose economies collapsed under socialist regimes.

“Bernie Sanders virtually wants to control every aspect of your life or he wants some bureaucrat to control every aspect of your life,” Haskins said.

