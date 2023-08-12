Andy Ngo speaks out after losing civil suit against Rose City Antifa: 'I didn't receive justice'

A jury in Multnomah County, Oregon, found Portland activists John Hacker and Elizabeth Richter not liable for assault, battery and intentional infliction of emotional distress for their alleged attack on journalist Andy Ngo, according to a press release from The Center for American Liberty , the organization representing Ngo.

Ngo and his attorney Eric Sell joined "The Ingraham Angle" to respond.

ANDY NGO: Well, it's actually before it was in her closing statements, she mentioned that resistance is not peaceful and that she was going to be getting a shirt that declares "I am Antifa" and that she is retiring and will remember all of the faces of the jurors. It was a very tense week with a near media blackout because of security incidents that kept happening. The jurors expressed to the court, who then expressed to the parties that they were really afraid for their safety because of repeated incidents that were happening both in and outside of the courtroom, courthouse. Before the deliberations, the court ordered that the identities of the jurors would be sealed because of apparent attempts to identify the identity of the jurors. So this was the context of the trial for the sudden days.

ERIC SELL: It's truly remarkable the amount of evidence that the jury must have discounted to reach its not guilty verdict or its verdict here, that the defendants here weren't liable. And it really leads to the conclusion that jury intimidation was a factor here. It's a little unclear to us to what extent these jurors were intimidated, how this happened, what form it took. But the court did inform both parties of the day of deliberations that the jury was concerned that they were being threatened or potentially doxxed or there was going to be some kind of repercussions if the verdict did not come out the right way here. And we all know what that means. The right way is finding that both of these defendants were not liable, despite the extensive evidence here that they were involved in this attack against Andy, the jury still found that they weren't liable. So we can really see what's going on here with the interruptions of the trial, with all of the concerns that the jurors expressed to the court that this is not how our legal system is supposed to work. And there are some serious concerns about what happened in this particular proceeding.

ANDY NGO: Throughout the whole trial, my colleague was harassed and intimidated, both inside and outside of the courthouse. And I'm still trying to wrap my mind around what happened yesterday when the verdict was delivered. Reasons that are still unclear to me about really critical evidence regarding either the defendants destroying, hiding or at least not preserving communications with one another with other third parties during and around the time of the attacks, which the defendants admitted to during their depositions. But we couldn't present this to the jurors. And, you know, I always knew this would be a really uphill battle. These attacks happened in Portland through the criminal justice system. I didn't receive justice. And I really hoped it was through this that Portland jurors clearly could see.