Former Assistant U.S. Attorney Andy McCarthy joined "America's Newsroom" to react to former White House press secretary Jen Psaki insisting that Hunter Biden should stop talking in public. The MSNBC host said Sunday that the president's son making public remarks on Capitol Hill last week was "not helpful to anyone" in the White House. McCarthy said the president's political strategy has "already collided" with his son's legal woes.

HUNTER BIDEN'S ATTORNEY CLAIMS INDICTMENTS WOULD NOT HAVE BEEN BROUGHT IF HE WAS NOT RELATED TO THE PRESIDENT

ANDY MCCARTHY: I think they've already collided. The time to worry about what Jen Psaki is talking about was before Hunter got indicted, when they were trying to make that whole case go away. But now obviously, he's indicted in not one, but two cases. So he's going to be out there publicly, as is his lawyer speaking, and that's going to be excruciating for the president… There's a kind of confluence of events that we've seen. David Axelrod says maybe Biden shouldn't run. There's a Wall Street Journal report this weekend where it seems like Obama is saying the same thing. We've got now two indictments and what astonished me about [the latest indictment] is not just the details. This is a 4,000-word report, which means that they spent weeks on it. They could have dropped it at any time. And it dredges up stuff that's been kind of vaguely known for years and that Joe Biden must have thought that he had survived that long ago. And here it is again, right at a time when a lot of top Democrats are saying it may be time for him to get out.

Psaki said Sunday that Hunter Biden was not helping his father's case during his public appearances and suggested the White House was hoping the president's son would "stop talking in public."

NBC's Kristen Welker asked Psaki, who served as President Biden's first press secretary, about the "surprise press conference" by the president's son on Wednesday and asked if it helped or hurt.

"If you’re sitting in the White House right now, you’re like ‘Please, Hunter Biden, we know your dad loves you. Please stop talking in public,'" she said.

"This is not helpful to any of them for him to be out there," she added. "But at the same time, the president loves his son. That takes precedent over anything else."

Psaki went on to say that the White House would "probably like him to go away right now."

