Andy McCarthy on Roe v. Wade reversal: 'The court showed a stiff spine' despite threats

Former Assistant U.S. Attorney Andy McCarthy applauded the Supreme Court for standing strong despite threats and attacks ahead of Friday's ruling overturning Roe v. Wade on "America's Newsroom."

ANDY MCCARTHY: The fact that this got leaked seven weeks ago does create some pressure on the court to get the decision out the door, so that it doesn't … appear that the outside pressure worked on the justices. At the same time, it does ratchet up security concerns about the justices and their families. So that's another factor that pushes them in the direction of getting it out when it was ready to go. I thought the court handled this from top to bottom in a very professional way. I hope that they would get the decision out quickly. But once they didn't, I think they were trying to show a stiff-spine determination that they were going to do their work. They were going to do the kind of caliber work, not only that the Supreme Court characteristically does, but that is demanded by this moment. And when it was ready to go, they let it go.

