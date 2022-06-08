Andy McCarthy: Democrats say Trump 'created' Jan. 6 riot, but what about Schumer's role in Kavanaugh threat?

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Fox News contributor Andy McCarthy on "America Reports" Wednesday called out Democrats' hypocrisy on addressing the Jan 6. riot versus protests against Supreme Court justices after an armed California man admitted to trying to kill Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh.

ARMED SUSPECT ARRESTED NEAR JUSTICE KAVANAUGH HOME IDENTIFIED

ANDY MCCARTHY: In fact, you know, the Justice Department is currently prosecuting in connection with Jan. 6 hundreds of cases involving people who did not engage in violence and who only committed the crimes that they've not enforced. In this context with the Supreme Court justices, parading and picketing, and their stated reason for doing it is that that created such a combustible situation, and it created such a potential for violence that they have to act.

…

Tomorrow night, we're going to have this extravaganza, this primetime Capitol riot hearing, right, by the Jan. 6 committee, which is going to proceed on the premise that President Trump engaged in such dangerous rhetoric, that he created the conditions that made the Capitol riot … they'll say, inevitable. OK. But what about Sen. Schumer? What about going to the front of the Supreme Court and saying, "I'm telling you, Kavanaugh, I'm telling you, Gorsuch, you unleash the whirlwind, and you're going to pay the price for it." What about that?







