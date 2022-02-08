Expand / Collapse search
Ana Navarro: 'I thought Chris Cuomo was my friend'

Navarro explained she was 'Cuomoed out' on Tuesday's 'The View'

By Lindsay Kornick | Fox News
CNN commentator Ana Navarro called out disgraced former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo and former CNN host Chris Cuomo while appearing as a guest co-host on ABC’s "The View."

On Tuesday, the women hosts discussed the recent rumors suggesting that Andrew Cuomo was eyeing a run for New York Attorney General against Letitia James. James, a fellow Democrat who published the detailed report that detailed several women’s sexual misconduct accusations against the former governor.

‘THE VIEW’S’ SUNNY HOSTIN DRASTICALLY OVERSTATES PERCENTAGE OF COVID DEATHS AMONG YOUNGER PEOPLE 

(The View)

After hearing about the potential match up between Andrew Cuomo and James, Navarro commented how she was "Cuomoed out" from the news.

"This week, I’m particularly Cuomoed out. I think the fallout from this Andrew Cuomo resignation, the allegations has been horrific, right? We saw that the executive director of the Human Rights Campaign Alphonso David lost his job. Tina Chen at Time’s Up lost her job. Time’s Up, the organization, was dissolved. We saw, Chris Cuomo lost his job. Then the devastation that’s happening at CNN with the resignation of Jeff Zucker," Navarro said. "My question to New Yorkers is with this many million people, can't you find somebody that doesn’t have the level of luggage and baggage that this guy has."

"Almost every politician has some kind of luggage," co-host Joy Behar argued. 

"You can’t have credible allegations of sexual harassment," Navarro responded.

Prior to the Cuomo brothers' downfall, Navarro defended both of them. She defended the controversial interviews between Chris Cuomo his brother during the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic.

While the women criticized Cuomo for his sexual harassment allegations, a few were  forgiving of the former governor for his nursing home scandal.

"People make mistakes. And he made a call when the former president was not making calls. In fact, he said out loud ‘I’m going to leave this up to the governors, even though I’m the president. I’m going to leave this up to the governors.’ Governor Cuomo stepped up. He made some, looking back, bad decisions, and lives were lost," Sara Haines said.

She added, "If he had said we haven’t seen this before, it was a bad call, this was on me, and done something…he went after people, and that showed me who he was and that’s just a rampant abuse of power."

NEW YORK, NY - JUNE 12: New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo speaks during the daily media briefing at the Office of the Governor of the State of New York on June 12, 2020 in New York City. Gov. Andrew Cuomo signed the "Say Their Name" reform legislation, an agenda that calls for better policing standards in New York State in the wake of recent protests and in response to George Floyd's death. 

BROMANCE OVER? DON LEMON SLAMS FORMER CNN BESTIE CHRIS CUOMO FOR BREAKING ‘JOURNALISTIC STANDARDS’

Behar defended Andrew Cuomo saying, "Nursing homes across the country suffered, and New York was one of the first hit in early Covid days."

However, Navarro said it wasn't too much to ask to have a candidate that doesn't have 11 sexual misconduct allegations against them. 

While, co-host Sunny Hostin also took the opportunity to slam Florida Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis as "Deathsantis" and spread the conspiracy theory about him hiding COVID numbers,  Navarro maintained her disappointment for both Andrew and Chris Cuomo.

2021 was not a good year for the Cuomo siblings. (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images)

"With all of these revelations, and it’s also a toxic workplace, it’s the bullying that was going on in Albany. It’s just a bridge too far. And I liked the guy, and I thought Chris Cuomo was my friend, but there is way too much toxicity around this entire thing, and it feels like a wrath and a vendetta. It’s up to New Yorkers, I wouldn’t vote for [for Cuomo]," she said.

Lindsay Kornick is an associate editor for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to lindsay.kornick@fox.com and on Twitter: @lmkornick.