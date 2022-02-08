'The View's' Sunny Hostin drastically overstates percentage of COVID deaths among younger people

Co-host of ABC's "The View" Sunny Hostin drastically overstated the percentage of coronavirus deaths among younger people during a Tuesday discussion on the liberal daytime talk show over the lifting of mask mandates in schools.

Hostin said she didn't want her children to be part of the "one percent" of those who get intubated and die from COVID-19, but federal health data shows the risk of dying for those under 17 from COVID-19 is far less than that.

"You see, I don't want to take the chance with my kid. I don't want my kid to be part of the one percent that is intubated and dies because I don't give her a vaccine," she said, noting she had gotten her 15-year-old daughter vaccinated when it became available.

According to the CDC there have been 770 deaths from the coronavirus in children between the ages of 0 to 17 years, through the end of January. There have been nearly 10 million known cases of the coronavirus in the same age group, making the death rate approximately 0.008%, with countless cases unreported. Those COVID-19 deaths also make up less than 0.09% of the total number of deaths from COVID-19 in the United States, which just hit 900,000.

During the discussion, Hostin praised the high vaccination rates of the states deciding to lift the mandates, which included New Jersey, California and Connecticut, but turned the conversation to complaining about parents who've opted not to vaccinate their children.

"Think about it. 2.5 thousand people are still dying every single day from COVID. Why are we normalizing mass death like that? … Everyone knows it’s personal to me," Hostin said, mentioning the COVID deaths of her husband's parents earlier in the pandemic. "We know the science now. I still don’t understand how we are normalizing [2,500] deaths a day from COVID and parents aren't vaccinating their children."

Co-host Sara Haines, noting the vast majority of COVID deaths are among unvaccinated persons, was OK with lifting the mask mandates and taking the chance of her children getting COVID because of the low risk of severe disease related to the omicron variant of the virus. Last summer, Haines sounded a different tone, saying she would rather see children in masks than on ventilators.

Hostin and many other liberal media figures have been hesitant about relaxing coronavirus restrictions throughout the pandemic.