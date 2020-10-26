Baier: Amy Coney Barrett confirmation represents 'biggest win' for McConnell, GOP Senate

The confirmation of Amy Coney Barrett to the Supreme Court is symbolic of the "biggest win by far" for Senate Republicans over their six years in the majority, Fox News chief political anchor Bret Baier told "Tucker Carlson Tonight" Monday.

"Not only the Supreme Court justices, but the dozens and dozens of federal judges on different courts that President Trump and Sen. McConnell had steered into nomination and confirmation," Baier told host Tucker Carlson.

On the other side, Baier said Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., had "signalled" what would happen if Democrats take control of the chamber in January.

"Doing away with the filibuster and possibly packing the court or doing some other major systemic changes to the judicial branch," Baier said.

Host Tucker Carlson added that Schumer's Democrats have also entertained the idea of admitting Puerto Rico as the 51st state in the union -- a move that would essentially guarantee two more Democratic seats in the long term.

Later in the segment, Baier noted that Democrats had seemed apprehensive about personally attacking Barrett in the way they attacked Trump's previous nominee, Justice Brett Kavanaugh.

"There was a fear of a backlash from people who looked at Judge Barrett, the mother of seven, really accomplished jurist, and said, 'Why are you going after this person?'" he said.

"I think they looked at the electoral fallout of talking about her [Roman Catholic] religion and they stayed away from it."