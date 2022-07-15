Dem congresswoman rips inflation 'spin' coming from White House, says constituents aren't buying it

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

On Friday, Congresswoman Elissa Slotkin, D-Mich., told CNN that voters in her home state of Michigan can see that the Biden White House is putting a "spin" on all its talk about inflation to the American people and that her constituents don’t "like it."

During a "New Day" segment with CNN anchor Brianna Keilar, Slotkin complained that the White House isn’t being straight with Americans on inflation. She stressed the need for transparency on the subject so that citizens can know what to expect in the future.

Keilar prompted the claims, asking, "Do you think that the president and the White House have taken enough responsibility when it comes to the role of spending in inflation and their role of their actions in inflation?"

Slotkin, who is a former CIA analyst, responded, "I come from a national security background, and I think we have a responsibility in leadership to be honest with people, to not try to spin them, and then we have a responsibility to chart the way forward."

The lawmaker then implied that the Biden administration could be doing better on this front, admitting she’s looking forward to more clarity from current leadership: "I think that what I would like to see is, sort of, what is the path? Help light us forward so that we know that maybe it won’t be fixed tomorrow, but we know kind of the sort of road that we’re on to getting back to our normal pricing."

Keilar asked for Slotkin to spell it out, saying, "It sounds like you’re seeing some issues on both of those fronts: the acknowledgment and the charting the way forward."

"Yeah," Slotkin affirmed, adding, "I’m from Michigan, right? We’re just kind of straight about what’s going on, and I think people can feel and see spin and I don’t think they like it."

She continued, saying Michigan residents can see through the narrative coming from the White House: "And I think what we need to be saying is, look, we know that salaries, you know, increases in people’s pay, is not keeping up with inflation."

The congresswoman then expressed the real situation that her residents are dealing with, claiming, "So, when you’re sitting around the kitchen table at night, your kids have gone to bed and you’re trying to figure out how much money is coming in and how much is going out, those math equations are not looking great right now for the majority, at least, in my state."

Again, Slotkin mentioned the importance of not sugarcoating things: "So I want to be just straight about that, and then I want to say, ‘Here’s the plan. Here’s the path.’ And even if it’s six months, it’s a longer-term thing, just — I want to be transparent, because people know that this is a problem."

"We shouldn’t try to pretend it’s not," she added.

Keilar then mentioned how House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., had claimed that inflation rates have "peaked." For Slotkin, this was clearly an example of the ‘spin’ she had denounced. "I guess I just haven’t seen the substance on which that is based," she said.

As Fox Business reported Friday morning, "The U.S. has experienced 13 straight months of high inflation since the Biden administration dismissed concerns about rising costs and said the contributing factors were ‘transitory.’"

After explaining how she personally has witnessed gas prices continue to go up without stopping, Slotkin slammed Pelosi’s claim again, stating, "I just don’t know what this stuff is based on, and I’m just personally not in a position to say that we have hit some sort of peak when I don’t know that to be a fact."