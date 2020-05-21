Amid coronavirus New York Red Bulls connect to young soccer fans virtually in local hospitals

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

New York Red Bulls midfielder Alex Muyl was born and raised in New York City and has seen firsthand the resiliency and importance of coming together in times of crisis.

“You know, us New Yorkers, we had 9/11, we had Sandy, we had the blackouts, but we always come together through tough times,” Muyl told Fox News. “I just know we're gonna get through COVID and we're gonna lean on each other.”

Banding together and helping others is just what Muyl and the New York Red Bulls are doing amid the coronavirus pandemic. The team’s players typically make in-person visits to pediatric hospitals like the K. Hovnanian Children’s Hospital in Hackensack, N.J., but now, the team is virtually visiting patients.

Ashley Lucien’s 15-year-old son, Jaden, has always been a soccer and Red Bulls fan.



“I have pictures of him as a baby at Red Bull Stadium watching a game,” remembered Lucien.

Jaden, unfortunately, had to give up playing soccer amid his battle with kidney disease. But when his mother heard that the Red Bulls would be paying virtual visits, she knew her son would enjoy the experience.

“My son was sick in bed and hardly talking to anyone and when he got on that video call, he was suddenly wide awake,” said Lucien. “For that hour that he spoke to Alex [Muyl], nothing else existed for him. He was just a kid with a really great opportunity to talk to a really cool player from his favorite team.”

The Red Bulls midfielder told Fox News that he’s grateful for the opportunity to be able to give back and make connections with his team’s young fans.

“As you start to talk and get to know each other, there's genuine moments of connection and laughs, and I think those are the moments that really stick out to me,” said Muyl. “Those instances where you can just talk as people, I think that's the most meaningful part.”

Muyl explained that community outreach was part of the ethos of the Red Bulls organization. Amid the pandemic the club launched "TRAIN @ HOME" a free weekly youth soccer online video curriculum where players, parents, and coaches can subscribe to a video series that includes instruction on soccer fitness, understanding of the game, and team-related information. The club also launched the “Red Bulls Local Assist Program” to support the local businesses in the team’s community during COVID-19.

Major League Soccer extended the moratorium on matches until at least June 8. Muyl explained to Fox News that while he’s excited to train with his team and compete against other clubs, he’s happy to be able to help his community in any capacity in the meantime.

“Virtual hospital visits have been a really cool way for our team to interact with our younger fans,” he said. “I’m grateful to be giving back in any small way that I can.”

