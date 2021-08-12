Chris Rufo exposes Amex's 'anti-racist etiquette' for employees on 'Ingraham Angle'

Manhattan Institute Senior Fellow Chris Rufo said Wednesday that American Express employees, particularly white employees, were barred from using certain phrases and language as part of the companies "anti-racist etiquette," echoing controversial tenets of critical race theory (CRT).

"They explicitly told white employees that they can’t even say ‘we are all human’ and if they say this they’re going to be considered racist micro-aggressors against African-Americans," Rufo said on "The Ingraham Angle."

In a separate instance, American Express employees were told they cannot say "anyone who works hard in [the U.S] can become successful."

According to Rufo, the company documents also asked employees to listen to a podcast about police abolition.

Khalil Gibran Muhammad, a History, Race, and Public Policy Professor at the Harvard Kennedy School and great-grandson of Nation of Islam founder Elijah Muhammad, was invited to speak to employees by Amex executives.

Muhammad argued that the credit card company should reduce standards for black customers and sacrifice profits in the interest of race-based reparations.

During an April 2021 interview with Democracy Now!, Muhammad asserted that the U.S. police system began "in the context of slavery and control" and remains the same today.

"It’s all absurd, it’s all fake, it’s all bogus, and it’s all a performance," said Rufo. "Our elites of all our institutions have adopted critical race theory to absolve their sense of guilt while they go and make billions of dollars in profits off the backs of the average American.

In another session, consultants instructed employees to change their behavior in the office based on their relative position on the intersectional hierarchy. According to Rufo, the session included "a blue flowchart with specific rules for interacting with black, female and LGBT employees: If members of a subordinate group are present, workers should practice ‘intersectional allyship’ and defer to them before speaking."

Amex's "Anti-Racism Initiative" training module recommends a series of resources for employees to "learn about covert white supremacy" (quoting Ibram Kendi) and dedicate themselves "to the lifelong task of overcoming our country's racist heritage." In October 2020, Amex announced a $1 billion "action plan" to increase diversity, invest in more minority-owned businesses, and donate to nonprofits that promote "social justice."

American Express has not responded to a request for comment from Fox Business.

Fox Business' Tyler O'Neil contributed to this report.