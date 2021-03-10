Fox Nation’s Nancy Grace hosts 'Overtime' show after FOX return of 'America's Most Wanted'

Fox Nation’s Nancy Grace will host a new series, "America’s Most Wanted Overtime," following Monday night's return of "America’s Most Wanted" on FOX.

"America’s Most Wanted" premieres March 15 at 9:00 p.m. ET/8:00 p.m. CT on FOX, with the Fox Nation companion show streaming at 9:45 p.m. ET.

Grace, the host of Fox Nation’s "Crime Stories with Nancy Grace, said the overtime series will "dig even deeper" into the cases and hopefully bring fugitives to justice sooner. Grace will analyze the cases with victims' family members, as well as expert criminal investigators.

"America’s Most Wanted" will be hosted by veteran journalist Elizabeth Vargas, who hosted ABC’s "20/20," "World News Tonight" and "Good Morning America."

"America's Most Wanted" has helped capture nearly 1,200 criminals, including 17 on the FBI’s "Ten Most Wanted Fugitives" list. "America’s Most Wanted" also has helped reunite more than 40 missing children with their families.

In the new season of America’s Most Wanted," Vargas will speak with a team of experts including those connected to the FBI, U.S. Marshals Office and Secret Service.

The new series will build on its original format, in which crimes are reenacted, but will use new state-of-the-art crime-fighting technology, such as augmented reality and 3-D life-size avatars that will illustrate what suspects might look like at present. The show will also feature pinpoint map-tracking that will take the audience on the trail of suspects, and social media will connect viewers to the "America’s Most Wanted" team at a lightning-fast speed.

The first episode of "America’s Most Wanted" aired in 1988 on FOX and ran for 25 seasons. The first capture associated with the show happened just four days after the first episode aired. Over the years, the show has partnered with hundreds of federal, state and local law enforcement agencies.

"America’s Most Wanted" will also be available on FOX Entertainment’s streaming platform, Tubi, as well as On Demand, FOX NOW and Hulu, following the airing of the show on FOX on Monday nights.

