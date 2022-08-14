Expand / Collapse search
©2022 FOX News Network, LLC.

Americans have good reason to think the FBI treats Republicans differently than Democrats: Gowdy

Fox News Staff
Fox News host Trey Gowdy addressed the FBI's raid of former President Trump's Mar-a-Lago home in his opening monologue over the weekend on "Sunday Night in America."

"Sunday Night in America" host Trey Gowdy examined the country's diminishing faith in the Justice Department and the FBI on his show over the weekend following the FBI's raid of former President Trump's Mar-a-Lago home last week.

TREY GOWDY: Politics ruins whatever it touches. Religion, education, sports and our justice system. … We focus on the law because we’re a nation of laws. No one is above the law. But no one is beneath it either. Consistency, fairness, impartiality, equality, those words should mean something and the best way to prove their meaning is by applying them equal to friend and foe. Lady Justice, after all, is blindfolded for a reason. The competing reality we confront is the past six years of watching the Department of Justice and the FBI, those once venerable institutions, are now seen as mere extensions of the political parties.

For those wondering why Republicans see a double standard from the FBI and DOJ, wonder no more. We should want facts because facts are all that matter, but facts should matter equally, no matter who is being investigated. Many Americans believe that is no longer the case, they believe the blindfold slipped, that Lady Justice is peeking, that the FBI treats Republicans differently from and worse than Democrats. Americans are concluding the [Justice] Department and the bureau are just two more institutions ruined by politics.

WATCH TREY GOWDY'S FULL OPENING MONOLOGUE FROM ‘SUNDAY NIGHT IN AMERICA’ BELOW:

