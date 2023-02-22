American Girl declares the year 1999 'historical' and '90s kids are losing it: 'I'm getting old'

Was 1999 long enough ago to be considered "historical"?

According to American Girl, gone are the days of The Spice Girls, zigzag-parted hair and boy band crazes. Though 24 years have passed since then, some people are having a hard time acknowledging that the nineties are far from yesteryear.

The classic doll line ignited discussion on Twitter Wednesday by sharing an image of their new duo of ‘90s "historical" dolls – one skater girl named Nicki and the other, her preppy twin named Isabel.

"Weren’t the ‘90s just yesterday? As if!" the American Girl page tweeted. "Our new historical character twins, Isabel & Nicki, share girl-power goals."

The nostalgia-inducing doll duo, donning era-appropriate gear reminiscent of fashion seen in ‘90s teen flicks like "Clueless," can also be purchased with adorable ’90s-themed extras, including inflatable furniture, a Tamagotchi toy, a desk set complete with a clunky, archaic computer, a portable CD player and more.

In the rundowns of each doll on the American Girl webpage, the "Y2K bug" is even listed as Nicki's biggest fear.

Despite the cheerful colors and adorable assets the "historical" collection is offering with the dolls, children and teens of the '90s were none too happy about the insinuation that they have gotten old.

"A historical character from when i was a living breathing person wtf im getting old," one Twitter user wrote.

Another said it was "too soon" for a '90s historical collection.

"Finding out there's going to be a historical American Girl doll from 1999 is the f---ing funniest thing that's happened all week," a third chimed in.

A fourth critic wrote, "I love them.... but I was NOT ready to be historical American girl doll age."

Some pointed out that they were old enough to be playing with American Girl dolls in 1999 and are now old enough to reflect on the "historical" time.

"I was playing with American Girl Dolls in 1999. These historical dolls are now from 1999. We have now entered Dollception," she wrote.

Others actually born in 1999 said the move meant they could call themselves "old" as well, with one writing, ""My birth year is now considered a historical year according to American Girl," another lamented. "f---, the historical dolls are supposed to be from like 1970 and before not 1999."