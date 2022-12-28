Expand / Collapse search
American Girl reveals its 2023 ‘Girl of the Year’ from New Jersey

Kavi Sharma is American Girl's first-ever South Asian 'Girl of the Year'

Angelica Stabile
By Angelica Stabile | Fox News
American girl meets Jersey girl.

American Girl officially revealed its 2023 "Girl of the Year": Kavi Sharma from Metuchen, New Jersey.

Kavi, short for Kavika, is the first-ever South Asian "Girl of the Year" character, according to the doll maker.

As part of her story, Kavi lives with her close-knit Indian American family. 

She’s just a short train ride from New York City and Broadway which is her "favorite place in the world."

Kavi Sharma is American Girl's first-ever South Asian "Girl of the Year."

Kavi Sharma is American Girl's first-ever South Asian "Girl of the Year."

Kavi is passionate about performing, from playing piano to dancing and singing.

For her 12th birthday, Kavi is "beyond excited" to see her first Broadway show "Wicked," American Girl shared.

    Kavi Sharma is American Girl's 2023 "Girl of the Year." (American Girl)

    American Girl's "Girl of the Year" Kavi Sharma has a passion for performing arts. (American Girl, Jason Tidwell)

Kavi’s personal story, written by New York Times bestselling author Varsha Bajaj, inspires kids to "share their talents, pursue new interests, and take pride in who they are."

This is "just as Kavi and her family honor their Indian/Hindu heritage," American Girl wrote in a press release.

American Girl of the Year, Kavi, practices song producing.

American Girl of the Year, Kavi, practices song producing. (American Girl, Jeremy Lloyd, Carol)

American Girl will make a $25,000 donation to Camp Broadway to support Kavi’s love for Broadway and the performing arts.

This donation will fund full and partial scholarships for kids ages seven to 14 who participate in summer programming at the New York City camp.

Angelica Stabile is a lifestyle writer for Fox News Digital.