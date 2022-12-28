American Girl reveals its 2023 ‘Girl of the Year’ from New Jersey

American girl meets Jersey girl.

American Girl officially revealed its 2023 "Girl of the Year": Kavi Sharma from Metuchen, New Jersey.

Kavi, short for Kavika, is the first-ever South Asian "Girl of the Year" character, according to the doll maker.

As part of her story, Kavi lives with her close-knit Indian American family.

She’s just a short train ride from New York City and Broadway which is her "favorite place in the world."

Kavi is passionate about performing, from playing piano to dancing and singing.

For her 12th birthday, Kavi is "beyond excited" to see her first Broadway show "Wicked," American Girl shared.

Kavi’s personal story, written by New York Times bestselling author Varsha Bajaj, inspires kids to "share their talents, pursue new interests, and take pride in who they are."

This is "just as Kavi and her family honor their Indian/Hindu heritage," American Girl wrote in a press release.

American Girl will make a $25,000 donation to Camp Broadway to support Kavi’s love for Broadway and the performing arts.

This donation will fund full and partial scholarships for kids ages seven to 14 who participate in summer programming at the New York City camp.