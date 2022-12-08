American Girl accused of 'gaslighting children' with book about gender identity, transitioning

Parents have voiced outrage over an American Girl book that encourages young girls to explore their gender identity and offers resources that promote transgender ideologies. One Rhode Island mother is now calling for a boycott.

Nicole Solas, a mom and fellow at the Independent Women's Forum Education Freedom Center, called the book "upsetting" on "Fox & Friends" Thursday. She warned that parents can no longer trust the American Girl brand, which she called out for pushing "dangerous woke indoctrination" on young girls.

"A Smart Girl's Guide: Body Image" provides resources for young girls who are interested in exploring their gender identity but don’t have an adult they can trust. Solas, however, argued the book is encouraging harmful ideology without parental consent.

"This book is telling little girls that stopping puberty is a way to love their body," Solas told host Ainsley Earhardt. "That is actually teaching them self-loathing. It's not teaching them confidence or body positivity."

"It's very scary that this book would direct children, like 10-year-old little girls, to go find strangers for medical advice on how to take puberty blockers."

KTTH Seattle radio talk-show host Jason Rantz argued on "Fox News @ Night" that the ideology is being introduced to children at "way too young of an age." He then suggested the end goal is to get young girls to reconsider their gender identity.

"They see this as an opportunity to not just … normalize transgenderism at a young age, but to convince more people that they are transgender so that it seems more acceptable when they get older," Rantz said.

Solas claimed the message is actually "gaslighting" children by presenting transgender ideology in a positive and normalized way. She went on to encourage parents to be vigilant in examining books and movies before their children.

American Girl joins companies like Disney that have come under fire for pushing a "woke" agenda as a brand directed at families and children. Solas called on parents to boycott the American Girl brand, saying they deserve to lose revenue as a result.

"We all have a right to direct the upbringing and education of our own children," she said. "This is a brand that is interfering in the parental relationship between a parent and child, and it's actually dangerous for the little girls."

Solas said it’s "terrifying" that a book for little girls includes of specific information about what to expect when speaking with a doctor about pronouns and puberty blockers.

"You really just don't know what the woke industrial complex is doing when they're corrupting one American brand after another," she said.