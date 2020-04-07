NASCAR helps make masks and face shields using 3D printers

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here

NASCAR is helping to make personal protective equipment to help health care workers in the fight against coronavirus.

Appearing on "Fox & Friends" with host Ainsley Earhardt, Senior Director of Aerodynamics Eric Jacuzzi said Tuesday that the North Carolina-centric company had just gotten a new 3D printer installed right before the statewide stay-at-home order was announced.

"Basically [we] spent the weekend looking at what we could do and a group of us came up with the face masks," he explained. "And then we came in on Monday, made two prototypes, and got connected with a local health care professional. They were able to review the designs and then, basically, we started producing them."

Jacuzzi said after they had made 200 to donate to that local health group, the orders have been pouring in from across the country ever since.

"The need is really great. So, we are getting requests -- you know -- from solid waste management places, pediatric hospitals, children's hospitals, Los Angeles County," he added. "So, it's just been crazy and people are grateful for anything we can give them."

There are two products they are making: a mask and a shield. Their large 3D printer can make about three of the shields every two hours.

A volunteer group mans the machines around the clock and then every half a day they go to work assembling the pieces they've printed so they can box them up and send them out.

"So, NASCAR has been really great to let us keeping doing this. And we have one of our suppliers: Piedmont Plastics," he told Earhardt, pointing to a part of the shield, "This is a kind of a clear plastic. They are donating all of that to us."

"So, basically just [an] all around charitable effort at this point," he concluded.