Amanda Knox's return to Italy slammed as 'inappropriate' by slain British student's family lawyer

Amanda Knox’s return to Italy Thursday was slammed as “inappropriate” by the lawyer representing the family of Meredith Kercher, her slain British roommate.

Francesco Maresca told The Associated Press Friday that Kercher’s family was never consulted in the decision to invite Knox, who was convicted of Kercher's murder in 2007 only to be eventually acquitted, to speak on a panel about wrongful convictions this weekend.

Maresca said that "inviting her to a technical panel on justice was a mistake,” adding that "lawyers for both parts should have been involved."

AMANDA KNOX RETURNS TO ITALY FOR FIRST TIME SINCE MURDER ACQUITTAL

Knox, 31, returned to Italy Thursday for the first time since she was acquitted of the murder and sexual assault of Kercher. She was invited last month by the Italy Innocence Project to speak on a panel discussion titled “Trial by media.”

AMANDA KNOX SAYS 'FOXY KNOXY' NICKNAME STILL HAUNTS HER: 'THE REAL YOU IS GONE'

The Seattle native has previously said how the most intimate details of her life were spotlighted by the media during her trial.

Knox was met by paparazzi at Milan’s Linate airport Thursday after arriving with her fiance Christopher Robinson.

The pair attended a cocktail event Friday for the opening of the Criminal Justice Festival at the University of Modena.

Knox and her former boyfriend, Raffaele Sollecito, were initially convicted in 2009 of Kercher's slaying in the hilltop university town. She was acquitted in 2011 on appeal after spending four years in custody and immediately returned to Seattle.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The murder conviction was reinstated in 2014, but she was finally, definitively acquitted in 2015 by Italy's highest court.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.