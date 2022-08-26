Alina Habba: They're ignoring the fact that the Presidential Records Act protects the president

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Trump attorney Alina Habba explained how the released Mar-a-Lago affidavit just showed Trump's team they were right and that there was "nothing relevant" in the document Friday on "Jesse Watters Primetime."

ALINA HABBA: I learned that we were right, that this is, again, another political witch hunt, that they're ignoring the fact that the Presidential Records Act protects the president and allows him to have the ultimate authority to declassify things, and they blacked out anything that would be relevant. Frankly, there is nothing that's relevant. You know what I learned from this? That this was about documents, the same documents that NARA and our attorneys on the ground that were handling this had been cooperating and working with the DOJ to get to NARA.

Do you know that the Presidential Records Act doesn't even have a fine or penalty in place because it's a cooperative, working-together scenario for any president, except you're allowed to put it in your sock drawer, smash emails and hide it in your crotch if you're a Democrat. But if you're a Republican, forget it. We're coming in with 30 guys.

