Victor Davis Hanson explains how we can fix K-12 education in America

Hoover Institution senior fellow Victor Davis Hanson proposed solutions for K-12 education in the United States Thursday on "Jesse Watters Primetime" to avoid being "brainwashed" by the public school system.

VICTOR DAVIS HANSON: We could solve K-12 if we told every teacher, "You have an alternative. You can either go through the education school monopoly and get credentialed and get brainwashed, or just go get an M.A. in an academic subject like a community college teacher or a prep school." And I think there would be a mass exodus out of the school of education. And they couldn't control all of these M.A. programs, and the teachers would be much more academically rigorous.

We could tell every student getting a B.A.: You have to take a national — just like an SAT test to get in — take one to see how you do, if you do any better after four years. And that would quantify the B.A. so that we'd all know that B.A.s had something in common — basic knowledge of math. We need to look at tenure. It's the only profession in America where you get lifetime employment after six years. They can have revolving contracts.

