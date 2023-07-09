Expand / Collapse search
Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez weighs in on GOP primary race, says one candidate made serious 'critical errors'

AOC calls legislation targeting the LGBT community a 'profound miscalculation'

By Hannah Grossman | Fox News
Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez lends her thoughts on the GOP primary race in an interview with Jen Psaki on MSNBC.

New York progressive Democrat Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez claimed that one of the GOP presidential candidates was making "critical" mistakes on Sunday's "Inside with Jen Psaki."

Ocasio-Cortez said she believed Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis was overplaying his hand in trying to be like former President Donald Trump. 

"I think that Governor DeSantis has made some very large, critical errors," she claimed. "You can’t out-Trump Trump, that’s what he’s trying to do."

She proceeded to list "his attacks on teachers, on schools, on LGBT Americans. It goes way too far in the state of Florida."

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Trump DeSantis

AOC discusses what she claimed were Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis critical mistakes.  (Getty)

JOY REID MOCKS RON DESANTIS FOR TOUTING FREEDOM IN FLORIDA, CALLS THE STATE 'AUTHORITARIAN'

DeSantis has said that Florida is where "woke goes to die" and has signed legislation banning divisive political ideology such as critical race theory, sexualized curriculum in K-12 education and transgender medical interventions on minors. 

Ron DeSantis gender-affirming care

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has banned transgender medical interventions on minors.  (Adobe Stock)

MUSLIM ACTIVIST GIVES POWERFUL SPEECH AGAINST FORCED LGBTQ CURRICULUM: 'OUR PEOPLE ARE NOT BACKWARD'

Many of these efforts have been applauded by the right, and other GOP states have closely followed in his footsteps

Proponents of DeSantis have argued that he has empowered parents, while his critics, such as Ocasio-Cortez, believe his anti-woke legislation is a "profound political miscalculation, and then overcompensation."

critical race theory

DeSantis has banned critical race theory in public K-12 education.  (iStock / Amazon)

"He may be trying to win the base, but that base belongs to Donald Trump," Ocasio-Cortez said. "He has sacrificed, I think, the one thing that others may have thought would make him competitive, which is this idea that he can somehow be more rational than Donald, Trump which he isn’t."

