Alex Berenson: I plan to sue the White House over Twitter ban

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Former New York Times reporter Alex Berenson discussed his plans to sue the White House after it allegedly pressured Twitter to ban his account.

ALEX BERENSON: I plan to sue the White House and probably other individuals, too. I told you about at this time, that I was going to sue Twitter and have people mock that. This federal judge was appointed by Bill Clinton, a reasonably good case, and that led to my being reinstated on Twitter a few weeks ago, or Twitter reinstating me. They were forced into a settlement. I went to the lighthouse. I think I have proof that they violated my First Amendment rights, forced Twitter to act as a paid actor, essentially an arm of the federal government.

WHITE HOUSE ASKED TWITTER WHY ALEX BERENSON WASN'T BANNED FROM THE PLATFORM, LAWSUIT REVEALS

I have obtained these documents. I will have this in soon, but I think when a party shall is that this case will survive a motion to be dismissed, and there will be a discovery deposition. People inside and outside the White House probably will ask questions not just about me, but about other people [on] the platform in the last year or two.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

WATCH THE FULL INTERVIEW HERE: