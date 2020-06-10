Alex Berenson: Europe data indicates ending lockdowns 'do not seem to make much difference' to COVID-19 spread

Author and former New York Times reporter Alex Berenson told "Tucker Carlson Tonight" Wednesday that Europe's success in containing the coronavirus appears to indicate that ending state-imposed lockdowns "do not seem to make much difference at all" in the spread of COVID-19.

"These countries which have no political ax to grind here, which are not trying to get Donald Trump reelected and could care less about that, have all moved quickly to end their lockdowns and they really haven't seen any spike," Berenson told host Tucker Carlson.

FORMER NY TIMES REPORTER BASHES GOVERNORS OVER CORONAVIRUS TOLL IN NURSING HOMES: 'A LOT TO ANSWER FOR'

Berenson explained that health officials in Norway have admitted that they were unsure whether "lockdowns made any difference because it looks like moderate social distancing made all the difference we needed.

"In Switzerland, they basically ended all their lockdown restrictions ... Denmark, same thing," he added.

Berenson, who recently published the booklet “Unreported Truths about COVID-19 and Lockdowns: Part 1,” told Carlson that while it "can get a little more complicated" with regard to the United States, the newest data shows a decrease in hospitalizations and deaths.

"So," Berenson concluded, "it's very, very hard to paint a picture that ending lockdowns is meaningful in any way."