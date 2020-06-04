Ex-NY Times reporter accuses Amazon of trying to censor booklet about coronavirus lockdowns

Former New York Times reporter and author Alex Berenson joined "Tucker Carlson Tonight" Thursday to address Amazon's initial refusal to publish his booklet expressing skepticism about the effectiveness of coronavirus lockdowns.

"They told me this morning they weren't going to publish it and then some, you know, some people with loud voices said that was wrong and they backed off," Berenson said. "It's a good day."

“Unreported Truths about COVID-19 and Lockdowns: Part 1,” which included an introduction and a section on death counts and estimates, was expected to become available on Amazon Thursday but Berenson told host Tucker Carlson he woke up to an email from the online retailer informing him they would not publish it.

"They just sent an email saying something like... it didn't conform to their standards. They were encouraging people to use official sources about COVID-19," said Berenson.

Amazon made the booklet available after complaints from, among others, Tesla CEO Elon Musk, who called for Amazon to be broken up. Berenson told Carlson Thursday night that the web giant never apologized directly to him before publicly apologizing and changing course.

"They've said publicly, but not to me, that they made a mistake. You know, people can judge that for themselves," Berenson said. "But I think the mistake they made was picking on somebody or trying to censor somebody who happened to have a big enough megaphone to shout back. And, you know, the booklet is selling incredibly well right now. And I think that's because people really want information that they're not getting."

"It's all facts. It's all data. There's no conspiracy theories in there," Berenson said of the booklet. "And it has information people need and they seem to want that."

Carlson asked Berenson if other authors have faced the same issues with Amazon.

"We don't know because it's not like YouTube where stuff gets posted, then pulled. They can censor on the way in," Berenson said. "And I've heard from people [who] already have emailed me saying that's happening, but we don't know how many and we don't know what the standards are."

Fox News' Brian Flood contributed to this report.