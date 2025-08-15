Alec Baldwin slams Trump's 'insane' DC takeover, warns he may target other cities and sports leagues next

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Actor Alec Baldwin took to his TikTok account on Thursday to rail against President Donald Trump's "insane" takeover of the Washington D.C. police force and warned his followers that other cities and even sports leagues may be next.

The staunchly anti-Trump celebrity asserted that he "doesn't need [the] D.C. police to be taken over," and suggested that the president would not stop with D.C. and would pursue any means necessary to "deflect from his inadequacy."

"What’s gonna happen next? Is Trump gonna federalize the New York City Police Department? What’s after that? Chicago, L.A., Miami, Boston, and on and on?" he questioned. "What’s after that? The NFL? The NBA? Is he gonna federalize them to take them over?"

Trump announced Monday that he was federalizing the local police department under section 740 of the District of Columbia Home Rule Act, which allows the president to assume emergency control of the capital's police force for 30 days.

Baldwin expressed his frustration with Trump focusing his attention on crime in D.C. and suggested that the president focus on other pressing issues facing the nation.

"The takeover of D.C. police. It’s not what I need. I don’t need [the] D.C. police to be taken over. I don’t," he stated. "They need to get the tariffs over with. They need to get the war over with. They need to get the Gaza thing over with. And after that, we have something else we have to get over with."

In July 2020, the "30 Rock" star suggested that Trump would use the nation’s armed forces to somehow stop the general election in November.

Those comments from Baldwin came on the heels of a situation in Portland, Ore., that year in which federal agents were deployed to the area amid protests sparked by the May 25 death of George Floyd while in police custody.

"The ‘police’ activity in Portland, and lack of outrage over/resistance to it tells us how Trump could stop the election in November," the actor posted to Twitter, now named X. "It’s his only hope."

Fox News' Tyler McCarthy contributed to this report.