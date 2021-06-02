Alaska Gov. Dunleavy shames Biden for Arctic drilling suspension: It's ‘all about canceling opportunity'

Alaska Republican Gov. Mike Dunleavy called President Joe Biden’s decision to suspend Arctic drilling leases is plainly irrational and unproductive during a Wednesday interview on "Your World with Neil Cavuto."

"It’s illogical. It’s irrational. It doesn’t make any sense," he said.

Dunleavy explained that Biden’s move will only transfer American opportunities in energy dominance and independence to other countries.

"That’s what this administration seems to be all about is canceling opportunity," he said. "Canceling oil leases in the Arctic, canceling offshore leases—this is going to drive the cost up… and it’s going to push these opportunities overseas."

The governor called the suspension a "lose-lose-lose" for not only the U.S. but also for areas across the globe that lack the same environmental protections. Dunleavy expressed that even though the decision did not come as a surprise, there are still zero benefits to Alaska and the country as a whole.

"The Russians, the Chinese, the Saudis, the Iranians—they are laughing all the way to the bank," he said. "They’re taking advantage of these opportunities that we’re handing them… In the long run, this is going to be detrimental to this country."

Back in February, the Biden administration announced a ban on all oil and gas leases on federal lands. Governors like Mark Gordon, R-Wy., criticized the decision at the time as destructive for his state.

Dunleavy echoed that sentiment.

"Across the board here, this doesn’t make any sense. Not unexpected, but makes no sense."