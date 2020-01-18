Alabama teen starts 'prayer locker' to help school: 'Something was leading me to do it'

With inspiration from above, Brianna Farris is offering free prayers for her Pell City High School classmates.

The Alabama teenager said anyone in her school in need of a spiritual boost can put a note in her "prayer locker." At the end of the day, she reads each request and prays.

"I just felt like I needed to do it," the 16-year-old told "Fox & Friends: Weekend" co-hosts Rachel Campos-Duffy and Pete Hegseth. "I felt like our school needed it, and I felt like something was leading me to do it.

"So I just did it ."

The locker, modeled after those at other schools, is located outside the library. Requests can be anonymous.

Farris said she's received requests from students who wanted her to pray for their sick mom, help them pass a test, enlist God's support for the football team, or get a friend a job.

Farris said that while reaction to her initiative has been mostly good, there have been a few critics.

"Before I started it my principal, she goes, 'Now I'm going to warn you: you may get bad letters or anything like that.' And, I'm like, 'It will benefit the other people more than it will hurt me, so I'm going to go ahead and do it,'" she told "Fox & Friends."

"And I have gotten some bad letters," Farris admitted. "I just pray for the people who put them in there."

President Trump is set to mark Religious Freedom Day by signing an executive order expanding "Constitutional prayer" in public schools.

Farris likes the idea.

"I believe students and teachers will respect each other more," she said.