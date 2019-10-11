Kentucky school removes ‘prayer locker’ after anti-religion group complains

A Kentucky high school is shutting down a tradition allowing students to submit anonymous prayer requests so someone can pray for them.

Americans United for Separation of Church and State (AUSCS), a Washington, D.C.-based non-profit, sent a complaint letter Sept. 17 to Pike Central High School about the "prayer locker," WYMT reported.

While the prayer locker has student support, the group says it's a "clear violation of the separation of church and state," alleging it was put up by school officials - but it was done by a student.

Emily Chaney, a sophomore at East Ridge High School who organized the unique prayer locker, announced, in a Facebook post, that going forward she is going to collect them personally "because that is my religious freedom!"

"I want to let everyone know that being the keeper of this prayer locker has been the biggest blessing to me," Emily wrote. "My church and I have prayed for every need that was placed in this locker...Thank you to everyone who has trusted me with your prayer needs, and please continue to bring those needs to me personally."

Because of AUSCS, the prayer will no longer be anonymous.

Pike County Schools Superintendent Reed Adkins sent a letter to the schools, writing "Erecting a “Prayer Locker” is a clear violation of the separation of church and state," WYMT reported.

But Hiram Sasser, general counsel for First Liberty Institute, a religious liberty law firm, told Fox News the school is in trouble for kowtowing to the D.C. organization.

“It appears this would be a violation of the Free Exercise Clause of the First Amendment and blatant viewpoint discrimination to ban students from a clear opportunity to share their faith," Sasser said. "Indeed, it appears that this violates the Department of Education guidelines on prayer in public schools."

"I mean, we weren't forcing anybody to put a prayer in that locker," sophomore Zack Mason, who intends to help Emily, told the local news. "I just don't see how anybody could see anything wrong with this. It's just a wonderful person, doing something wonderful. And it's just somebody taking a blessing away."