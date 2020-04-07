Advice from coach Lou Holtz: Turn negative quarantine experience into a positive

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

Hall of Fame Notre Dame football coach Lou Holtz shared some advice with his fellow Americans coping with the coronavirus quarantine.

"This is a very difficult time for all of us," said Holtz on a new episode of Fox Nation's "Bible Study: Messages of Hope." "I'm an old man. I've never seen the entire country shut down and I'm now 83 years of age."

"It is a very negative time, by some respects, but in my lifetime experience, I've come to learn that nothing negative has ever happened to me that didn't turn out to be a positive if we reacted favorably to it."

"My wife and I have taken the opportunity to have a Bible study together every single day at 10 o'clock," he said.

"As Mark Twain said, the two most important days of your life -- one's the day you're born, the other is the day you discover why you're born," he continued, "We discovered we're basically put on this earth to help other people and to praise our Lord."

"There are so many different things that we can do," Holtz concluded, "Be proud of who you are, but by the same token, remember, no matter where you are, there's somebody much worse off than you are. Let's focus on the positive; let's look forward to the future."

