©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

Actress sports dress featuring embroidered vaginas as apparent protest of restrictions to female rights

Gillian Anderson's wardrobe choice comes 18 months after Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade

By Kendall Tietz Fox News
Published
Actress Gillian Anderson donned a gown embroidered with female anatomy for Sunday night's Golden Globes, citing "so many reasons" behind her decision to do so. 

"My dress was designed by Gabriela Hearst and it has vaginas on it," the actor told Deadline, adding she chose the dress "for so many reasons."

"The Crown" and "Sex Education" star said the ivory Gabriela Hearst gown was "brand appropriate," and later told People Magazine that she loved the dress's floral inspiration, which was "covered in peonies!" Each motif on the dress took 3.5 hours to embroider, Anderson said, Newsweek reported

Gillian Anderson

Gillian Anderson attends the 81st Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 07, 2024, in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Image)

Anderson said the gown was a collaboration between her alternative wellness brand, G Spot, and fashion label Gabriela Hearst, she told ExtraTV. 

"The dress has yonis, if you'd like to pan down, there are so many yonis... it's about 150 hours of embroidery," she explained.

While she didn't go into specifics about why she chose a vagina-themed dress, her decision to do so comes 18 months after the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade

Anderson's dress decision prompted praise from many, but disgust from some in a social media debate on X.

"I am sure glad her peasants spent 150 hours embroidering her (whatever she called it) so she could make a statement," one user commented.

"Ridiculous, Pathetic. A complete joke. Oh, and...NO ONE CARES," another posted. 

"Classless and tasteless," a third stated. 

Kendall Tietz is a Production Assistant with Fox News Digital. 