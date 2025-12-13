Actress Amanda Seyfried calls socialism a 'gorgeous idea' during podcast

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Actress Amanda Seyfried called socialism a "gorgeous idea" during a podcast on Friday and said the word meant "taking care of each other."

During a conversation on Variety's "Award Circuit" podcast, Seyfried described what the word socialism meant to her as she and host Michael Schneider lamented the state of the country. The pair agreed they didn't want to leave the U.S., following a discussion about her role in "The Testament of Ann Lee," a musical about the founder of the Shakers religious movement, Ann Lee.

"We're kicking our own out, and then, I keep thinking, thank God we’re talking about Ann Lee so much, because there’s a direct relationship to what she created and what we’re lacking," Seyfried said during the podcast. "How about we all don’t have any kind of agendas? How about our agenda is take care of each other? Socialism is a gorgeous idea, and I know it doesn’t work perfectly."

Schneider said people also don't know what the word actually means.

"For me, it’s taking care of each other. If I have more money, I can spend more money on other people. Isn't that right?" Seyfried said.

Schneider then brought up 9/11 during the discussion and said there was a sense of unity afterward where everyone had each other's backs.

Seyfried agreed and added, "Everybody dropped everything for each other. People sacrificed their lives without a thought in the world."

"And we shouldn’t have to have a meteor or a house-on-fire situation in order to drop everything for each other. That’s just what we are as human beings," she added.

The actress said in another recent interview that she would not apologize for calling Turning Point USA founder Charlie Kirk "hateful" in an Instagram post shortly after his assassination in September.

Speaking with " Who What Wear " in an interview published on Dec. 10, the "Mean Girls" actress spoke about the backlash she faced but refused to back down from her original comments.

"I'm not f---ing apologizing for that," Seyfried said. "I mean, for f---'s sake, I commented on one thing. I said something that was based on actual reality and actual footage and actual quotes. What I said was pretty damn factual, and I'm free to have an opinion, of course. Thank God for Instagram. I was able to give some clarity, and it was about getting my voice back because I felt like it had been stolen and recontextualized — which is what people do, of course."

She added how she has to remember to "keep [her] head on" regarding politics.

Fox News' Lindsay Kornick contributed to this report.