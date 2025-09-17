Expand / Collapse search
Actress Amanda Seyfried backtracks after condemning Kirk, sharing poem warning violent backlash unsurprising

'Mean Girls' actress calls violence reprehensible, says earlier post taken out of context

By Alexander Hall Fox News
JD Vance blames Charlie Kirk's death on 'left-wing political radicalization' Video

JD Vance blames Charlie Kirk's death on 'left-wing political radicalization'

Vice President JD Vance issues a stern message to those questioning the motive of Turning Point USA founder Charlie Kirk's assassin on 'Jesse Watters Primetime.'

Actress Amanda Seyfried apparently attempted to backtrack on her comments criticizing slain activist Charlie Kirk.

Kirk, the co-founder of Turning Point USA, was shot and killed September 10 while holding an event at Utah Valley University in Orem, Utah. He is survived by his wife and two young children.

While many conservatives and some liberals have mourned him as a symbol of America’s commitment to free speech and political dialogue, others have argued that his rhetoric invited harsh reactions.

Amanda Seyfried at Paris Fashion Week

Seyfried, who starred in the 2004 hit comedy "Mean Girls," will also appear in the upcoming film "The Housemaid." (Stephane Cardinale/Corbis via Getty Images)

CHARLIE KIRK WARNED ‘ASSASSINATION CULTURE IS SPREADING ON THE LEFT’ IN EERIE ONLINE POST MONTHS BEFORE MURDER

Many public figures have faced backlash for condemning Kirk after his death and Seyfried, famous for starring in the 2004 hit "Mean Girls," is one of the latest examples.

According to screenshots circulating online, Seyfried commented that Kirk was "hateful" on Instagram and shared a post that read, "You can’t invite violence to the dinner table and be shocked when it starts eating."

After the backlash on multiple platforms, she wrote in a public post: "We’re forgetting the nuance of humanity. I can get angry about misogyny and racist rhetoric and ALSO very much agree that Charlie Kirk’s murder was absolutely disturbing and deplorable in every way imaginable."

NETWORKS CAN'T FIND ANY BLAME FOR THE LEFT IN CHARLIE KIRK'S MURDER

Utah Valley University memorial

Many locals and students returning to campus on Sept. 15, 2025, stopped by a memorial at Utah Valley University to pay their respects to conservative influencer Charlie Kirk.  (Fox News Digital/Deirdre Heavey)

"No one should have to experience this level of violence," she added. "This country is grieving too many senseless and violent deaths and shootings. Can we agree on that at least?"

In her caption to the post, she appeared to address her previous controversy, "I don’t want to add fuel to a fire. I just want to be able to give clarity to something so irresponsibly (but understandably) taken out of context. Spirited discourse- isn’t that what we should be having?" 

Fox News Digital reached out to Seyfried’s management and did not receive an immediate reply.

Charlie Kirk vigil, including photo of TPUSA founder

Candles and flowers are seen near a portrait of right-wing activist Charlie Kirk at a makeshift memorial during a candlelight vigil at Memorial Park in Provo, Utah, on Sept. 12, 2025.  (Melissa Majchrzak/AFP via Getty Images)

Alexander Hall is an associate editor for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to Alexander.hall@fox.com.

