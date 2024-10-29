Expand / Collapse search
Michigan

Fox News projects former President Trump to win Michigan

Michigan is 1 of 7 key battleground states

By Michael Lee Fox News
The Fox News Decision Desk projects that former President Donald Trump has won the critical swing state of Michigan over Vice President Kamala Harris. These 15 electoral votes will add to Trump's projected victory in the 2024 race. 

Michigan, part of the so-called "Blue Wall" states that includes Pennsylvania and Wisconsin, was one of the most valuable targets for both candidates in this year’s race. Trump is projected to win the presidential election, and adds the pickup in Michigan to his total.

Long known as a Democratic stronghold, Michigan had not gone to a Republican candidate since the late former President George H.W. Bush won the state in 1988. Trump ended that streak in 2016, narrowly defeating former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton by less than one percentage point on his way to the White House.

Trump, Harris in photo illustration

Former President Donald Trump and Vice President Kamala Harris. (Photo illustration)

President Biden took the state back for Democrats in 2020 in another tight battle, restoring the Blue Wall along the way by also capturing similarly tight victories in Pennsylvania and Wisconsin.

Kamala Harris at rally

Democratic presidential nominee Vice President Kamala Harris arrives to speak during a rally at the Dort Financial Center in Flint, Michigan, Friday, Oct. 4, 2024. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein)

Both candidates realized the value to the state for their prospects of winning in 2024, with Michigan receiving over double the amount of campaign events from both campaigns than it saw in 2016 and 2020 before the calendar even flipped to November. 

Michigan was one of seven swing states that were viewed as the most vital to winning the election, with the others being Arizona, Nevada, Georgia, North Carolina, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin.

Donald Trump at rally pumping fist

Republican presidential nominee former President Donald Trump concludes a rally at Saginaw Valley State University on Oct. 3, 2024 in Saginaw, Michigan. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)

Combined, the seven states award 93 of the 270 electoral votes needed to win the presidential election.

Michael Lee is a writer for Fox News. Prior to joining Fox News, Michael worked for the Washington Examiner, Bongino.com, and Unbiased America. He has covered politics for more than eight years.

