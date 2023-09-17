Expand / Collapse search
Actor Bob Odenkirk admits he dismissed 'cranky conservative' doctor's medical advice

The 'Better Call Saul' actor said his doctor was good

Hanna Panreck By Hanna Panreck Fox News
Published
Actor Bob Odenkirk said he regretted dismissing a "cranky" conservative doctor's medical advice during a podcast.

Odenkirk told podcaster and comedian Tig Nataro that he had a cranky, conservative doctor while discussing a health scare that occurred on the set of "Better Call Saul" in 2021. 

"When I was 50, I went in, he was a heart doctor, Cedar-Sinai, and he had signs up all around his office at this point [saying] 'We do not accept Obamacare,' and I hated this side of him that I only learned over time," he said.

Odenkirk said the doctor, who he had been with for 20 years, told him he had to start taking statins, a drug that helps to lower cholesterol.

Bob Odenkirk

Bob Odenkirk poses with the award for the Best Drama Series award for "Better Call Saul," at the 28th annual Critics Choice Awards in Los Angeles, California, U.S., January 15, 2023.  (REUTERS/Aude Guerrucci)

BOB ODENKIRK NEEDED THREE DEFIBRILLATOR SHOCKS BEFORE HE GOT HIS PULSE BACK DURING HEART ATTACK

"And I said, 'Well, I don't know. I don't have heart disease in my family.' He goes, 'Just take 'em," he continued. 

The actor said he went to a different doctor who told him, "You don't need medicine yet."

Odenkirk said he had a heart attack and added that he thought the first doctor was right. 

"And I had a heart attack. And I think the first doctor was right," the actor said. "The cranky conservative jackass was right, because he was a good doctor. His political point of view doesn't have anything to do with his ability to judge your health and your health choices and needs."

Actors from Better Call Saul

Peter Gould, Rhea Seehorn and Bob Odenkirk react as they accept the Best Drama Series award for "Better Call Saul" during the 28th annual Critics Choice Awards in Los Angeles, California, U.S., January 15, 2023.  (REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni)

BETTER CALL SAUL? CONSERVATIVES IRKED ALBUQUERQUE HONORED FICTIONAL ‘BREAKING BAD’ DRUG DEALERS

In July 2021, Odenkirk collapsed on the set of "Better Call Saul" and was rushed to the hospital.

He returned to the "Better Call Saul" set in September 2021 and resumed filming.

In March 2022, he opened up about the incident during an interview on NBC's "Today."

Bob Odenkirk at the Golden Globes

 Bob Odenkirk arrives at the 80th annual Golden Globe Awards on Jan. 10, 2023, in Beverly Hills, Calif. Odenkirk, perhaps best known as shady lawyer Saul Goodman on "Breaking Bad," and "Better Call Saul" was named 2023 Man of the Year by Harvard University’s Hasty Pudding Theatricals on Thursday.  ( Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP File)

"I was not present for any of it, but I'm told it was a pretty shocking day on set and traumatizing for all my co-stars and crew members, people I love very much who love me and stood by my side and then went to the hospital with me," he said at the time.

Hanna Panreck is an associate editor at Fox News.