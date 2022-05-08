Abortion survivors speak out as Catholic Churches targeted by activists: 'Doesn't have to end in abortion'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Abortion survivors, who are now mothers themselves, are speaking out this Mother's Day offering encouragement for women nationwide as the fallout over the Supreme Court leak continues.

Amy Miles, Robin Sertell, and Denisha Workizer shared their stories and offered hope for anyone facing an unplanned pregnancy on "Fox & Friends Weekend."

"For anyone facing an unplanned pregnancy situation, I just want to say that there's hope and that there's life sustaining options," Miles told co-host Rachel Campos-Duffy. "I was adopted and placed in a loving home where my mom didn't have hope that she would ever have a family."

"I just would want that woman, in that situation, to know that there's hope and there are other choices and there's people that want to surround them with love," she continued.

Chaos has ensued nationwide as pro-abortion activists have mobilized targeting the homes of Supreme Court justices and Catholic Churches across the country.

"I was nine years old when I found out," Sertell said when asked how she found out she was an abortion survivor. "I was in the hospital, and I was very sick from all the complications that I received physically because of all the attempts on my life in the womb."

"I didn't know there were other abortion survivors until I was almost 47, and I found out through the Abortion Survivors Network that there are likely tens of thousands of us," she continued.

Despite the fallout over the leak, Workizer, who is a mother of three, reiterated there are options when dealing with an unplanned pregnancy.

"If you are facing an unplanned pregnancy right now, I would say I hope that our stories bring you hope," Workizer said.

"As we've survived those procedures, that I hope that our stories would bring hope and that you would know that as our story was reclaimed, that yours and your child's can be reclaimed too, that it doesn't have to end in abortion," she continued.