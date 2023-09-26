'Abortion is OK' highway billboards anger survivors: 'Absolutely heartbreaking'

Abortion survivors broke their silence over a series of controversial billboards on a major interstate linking states with abortion restrictions to states that have greater access.

Lauren Eden and Jennifer Milbourn, who both survived their mother's attempts to abort them in the womb, joined "FOX & Friends" Tuesday to discuss their reaction to the signs linking God's plan with abortion.

"It's absolutely heartbreaking," Eden told Brian Kilmeade Tuesday. "As an abortion survivor, I want people to know the truth. And the truth is that God created life. He stands for life, and every life that He creates is a miracle."

"Shout Your Abortion" is the nonprofit group that placed the series of billboards, which are positioned along Interstate 55. The highway stretches from Louisiana to Illinois.

One reads, "God’s plan includes abortion," and another reads, "Abortion is OK. You know what's right for you."

But Milbourn pushed back on the interstate signs linking abortion to Christianity, accusing the group of distorting the message of what "God's plan" really is.

"As a survivor of my first mom's attempt of a massive aspiration abortion, I'm appalled at the message on these billboards," Milbourn said.

"The only love this group shows is for those who agree with them. While God's love is for all people, this group is anti-life and we survivors are proof that they're anti-life, because if they had their way, I wouldn't be here and my children wouldn't be here," she continued.

"And abortion is the only medical procedure that when a doctor fails, a life is saved. And no matter how you try to spin it, abortion is not health care. And I'm not a disease to be taken care of, and we are the babies that survived the choice."

The controversy comes more than one year after the Supreme Court overturned the landmark Roe v. Wade ruling, ultimately giving the states the power to decide on abortion policy.

Eden survived a miraculous 15 abortion attempts, and she said as "an abortion survivor" she "rejoice[s]" in that ruling.

"I think that every life is a miracle and that these moms need resources, they need support. They need help," she said.

"I know my own mom went to three different states in a desperate attempt to have an abortion, and God intervened in my life 15 times, 15 miracles that he did."

"He proved that my life was a living testimony of his grace and his redeeming love," she continued. "So I think we need to help support these moms. I think we need to help support these women who are in times of crisis."

Milbourn said her mother felt as if she had no other choice than abortion when she attempted to have the procedure done back in the 1970s, but echoed the need for more support for women struggling with unplanned pregnancies.

"We survivors, we always want to encourage everyone who's listening that in every situation you encounter, always choose life," she said. "God is love, not abortion."

