ABC News correspondent says 'impeachment's over' after Mueller testimony

Impeachment is a doomed prospect after Special Counsel Robert Mueller's testimony on Wednesday, a senior correspondent for ABC News contended.

ABC's Terry Moran speculated that House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., would be unwilling to heed lawmakers' calls for impeachment proceedings, which are likely to be unpopular with the American public.

"Impeachment's over," he said. "I don't think Nancy Pelosi is going to stand for her members bringing forth something that is going to obviously lose in the Senate, lose with the American public."

Moran went on to say that Mueller fell short of the "vigorous" prosecutor that Democrats needed him to be. "They needed more fuel for any kind of impeachment effort," Moran said.

While Pelosi has criticized the Trump administration over the issue of Russian interference in the election process, she has repeatedly dismissed calls for impeachment -- although she told House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerrold Nadler, D-N.Y., that she wanted to see Trump in prison.

She's also indicated that impeachment would be counterproductive. Republicans would ultimately reject an effort to remove Trump from office, she said, making it more difficult for prosecutors to make the case against him after he leaves office.

In a moment that could keep Democrats digging, Mueller replied, "yes," when Colorado GOP Rep. Ken Buck asked, during the hearing, if the president could be charged with a crime after he leaves office. Pressed on whether he could potentially be charged with obstruction at that time, Mueller again replied in the affirmative.

