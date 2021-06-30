ABC News bashed for publishing 'glowing profile' by AP of Chinese Communist Party: 'Repulsive'

ABC News was the focus of major criticism this week following its promotion of what critics called a "glowing profile" of the Chinese Communist Party's (CCP) planned 100th anniversary celebrations.

The piece by the Associated Press credited the communist regime's policies for the country's rise to becoming an economic powerhouse but failed to mention the gross human rights abuses perpetrated by the CCP.

ABC News tweeted out the article with photos of performers commemorating the CCP's centenary.

"The party will showcase the country's rise from civil war and disastrous political campaigns in the early years of Communist rule to market reforms that have created the world’s second largest economy, with a superpower status rivaled only by the United States," the AP reported.

"Having weathered the collapse of communism in the Soviet bloc, and the 1989 pro-democracy movement that it crushed with tanks and troops, the party has endured by delivering economic growth while stifling dissent," it went on to say, before quoting a party official touting what he claimed was the success of Marxism as opposed to Democratic Socialism or Pluralism.

While it was AP article, critics took to social media to slam ABC for "clamoring for China's blood money," being "all in on CCP propaganda," and the piece failing to mention the genocide against China's Uighur population in the Xinjiang region. Some critics also pointed out that ABC is owned by Disney, which has received criticism in recent years for filming in the Xinjiang region despite the reported human rights abuses there.

Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, and former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo both also blasted the network, calling the piece "repulsive," and arguing that the CCP doesn't represent the Chinese people, but instead suppresses them.