9/11 widow pleads for return of stolen wedding rings

Monica Iken, whose husband died in the 9/11 terror attacks, explained to “Fox & Friends” the meaning of her stolen wedding rings.

“The reality is, I can go buy a ring tomorrow,” Iken said. “It’s not the money, it’s about the value of the sentimental.”

Iken is desperate for the return of her “one-of-a-kind” rings, which include a diamond solitaire and two diamond bands that she designed herself and had blessed by Pope Francis when he visited Ground Zero in 2015.

Iken said that she met Michael Iken on Sept. 11, 1999, exactly two years before his tragic death. He worked as a bond trader at the World Trade Center.

“We were only married 11 months. We were soulmates and did everything together. The fact that I still had no remains of him, I had to dedicate myself to creating the memorial and making sure to creating the memorial and making sure to secure the anchorage for it.”

The $22,000 set of rings -- which were created using gems from Michael's wedding band -- went missing on Aug. 12 after Monica set them on a nightstand in a co-worker’s rented house in Westhampton, N.Y., the New York Post reported.

“Wedding rings went missing in #Westhampton please share they were Blessed by the Pope and part of 9/11/2001 handmade very personal and unique,” Monica wrote on Twitter.

“It’s very meaningful that people understand how important it is that you know they see these rings and know what it means to me,” Iken said.

“The 9/11 community has really kind of come together again,” said friend Danielle Barrani, who appeared alongside Iken on the show.

Barrani went on to say, “We always come together as a family and you don’t take people’s memories and that’s what this is about. It’s heartfelt pleading. No questions asked. Just please, whoever has the rings, just mail them, return them.”

Alexandra Deabler contributed to this report.