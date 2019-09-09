Expand / Collapse search
9/11 widow desperately searching for stolen wedding rings: 'I've been praying to God'

Alexandra Deabler
By Alexandra Deabler | Fox News
A woman who lost her husband in the 9/11 attacks has 2had her diamond wedding ring and two bands stolen — and is pleading for anyone with information about the missing one-of-a-kind jewelry to come forward.

Monica Iken is desperate for the return of her “one of a kind” rings, which include a diamond ring and two diamond bands that she designed herself and had blessed by the Pope when he visited Ground Zero in 2015.

“Wedding rings went missing in #Westhampton please share they were Blessed by the Pope and part of 9/11/2001 handmade very personal and unique,” Monica wrote on Twitter.

The $22,000 set of rings were created using gems from the wedding band of her late husband, Michael Iken, a bond trader killed on 9/11.

The sentimental rings went missing on Aug. 12 after Monica set them on a nightstand in a co-worker’s rented house in Westhampton, N.Y., the New York Post reports.

The sentimental rings (not pictured) allegedly went missing on 8/12/19 after Monica set them on a nightstand in a co-worker’s rented house in Westhampton.

The sentimental rings (not pictured) allegedly went missing on 8/12/19 after Monica set them on a nightstand in a co-worker’s rented house in Westhampton. (iStock)

The ring has been listed as stolen by the police.

“I’m emotional already with 9/11 approaching. I’ve been praying to God and Michael about helping me find this ring,” Monica told The Post.

She is reportedly offering a $500 reward for the ring’s return.

Alexandra Deabler is a Lifestyle writer and editor for Fox News.