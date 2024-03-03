39-year-old Iranian woman crowned Miss Germany 2024 as pageant embraces inclusivity

An Iranian-born mother says she is "endlessly grateful" after celebrating her victory in being crowned " Miss Germany 2024 " after the pageant loosened rules on age.

Apameh Schönauer, a 39-year-old mother, won the pageant last week. During the contest, she said on stage that she wanted to advocate for women who are dealing with the difficulties of being a migrant in Germany.

The win is a symbol of the pageant’s moves toward inclusivity in beauty. It recently took out the age restriction, according to Euro News.

"Miss Germany is an award for women who take responsibility," the beauty pageant said on Instagram.

The sentiment was reiterated by Schönauer. "Miss Germany is not a beauty contest, but an award for women taking responsibility since 2019," she said on Instagram.

Schönauer, who came to the country at 6 years old with her parents, revealed that she struggled to fit in at school as a child. She founded an organization entitled "Shirzan," which helps oppressed women share their stories.

"I still can’t believe it," she said on Instagram. "The criteria [for the pageant]? Professionalism, potential for development and inspiration + on a mission. My mission is to encourage young girls to become all they can dream of if you just work hard enough for it…. This is what I do."

While many supporters have praised the new beauty queen ’s victory, many comments have flooded the winner's posts with negativity.

"Sad what you read about in the comments here… Beauty is in the eye of the beholder," one user said.

"You are an inspirational role model," another user said.

The top comments were mostly negative.

"This has to be April Fool's Day but unfortunately it's only March," a user said.

"It's all politically charged. So undeserved. We are not haters but that is just wrong an unfair," another user said.

Other beauty pageants have notably adopted more inclusive approaches.

For example, a plus-size Miss Universe contestant landed a top 20 slot in the 2023 pageant.

Miss Nepal, Jane Dipika Garrett , 22, said she was pleasantly surprised how far she advanced in the competition. She had always wanted to be a model and previously struggled with low self-esteem. The positive reception she received was a validating experience, that she had triumphed over eating disorders into being confident in her own skin.

Other pageants have allowed transgender women to advance far into the competition.

For example, 22-year-old model and actress Rikkie Valerie Kolle from the Netherlands was crowned and will advance to the Miss Universe pageant slated to take place in El Salvador.