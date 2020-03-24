3 movies to watch right now on Fox Nation

Three feature-length films are available right now on Fox Nation, the exclusive streaming service brought to you by Fox News.

'THE PASSION OF THE CHRIST'

Produced, directed and co-written by Mel Gibson, "The Passion of The Christ" is a movie that documents the last 12 hours of the life of Jesus of Nazareth.

The film opens in the Garden of Olives where Jesus has gone to pray after the Last Supper. Jesus resists Satan’s temptations. Betrayed by Judas Iscariot, Jesus is arrested and taken back to within the city walls of Jerusalem, where the leaders of the Pharisees confront him with accusations of blasphemy and his trial results in a condemnation to death.

Starring James Caviezel as Jesus Christ, "The Passion of the Christ" was produced by Newmarket Films and earned $612 million worldwide on a $30 million production budget, making it the most financially successful independent film in history.

'THE SON OF NO ONE'

In "The Son Of No One," a young cop, played by Channing Tatum, is assigned to a precinct in the working-class neighborhood where he grew up. But old secrets won't stay hidden away and eventually threaten to destroy his life and his family.

This fast-paced crime drama also features Hollywood heavyweights such as Al Pacino, Ray Liotta and Katie Holmes.

'RAW DEAL'

In "Raw Deal," Arnold Schwarzenegger plays a former FBI agent-turned-small-town sheriff, who agrees to help the FBI chief infiltrate the Chicago mafia after they kill the FBI chief's son.

Schwarzenegger's character doesn't play by the rules, but he gets the job done.

